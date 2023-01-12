The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
HGTV’s Leanne Ford on how to create a modern —yet personal — space

January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Interior designer Leanne Ford is known for her modern yet approachable aesthetic, complete with white-on-white color palettes and comfortable furnishings. She cohosts HGTV’s “Restored by the Fords” and “Home Again with the Fords” with her brother, Steve Ford, in addition to working on the network’s “A Very Brady Renovation” and “Rock the Block.” She also designs products for Crate & Barrel and Target. Ask her about keeping an all white interior clean, even if you have kids and pets; about the latest home accessories for 2023;—— and about getting started on a room makeover.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

