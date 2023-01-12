Interior designer Leanne Ford is known for her modern yet approachable aesthetic, complete with white-on-white color palettes and comfortable furnishings. She cohosts HGTV’s “Restored by the Fords” and “Home Again with the Fords” with her brother, Steve Ford, in addition to working on the network’s “A Very Brady Renovation” and “Rock the Block.” She also designs products for Crate & Barrel and Target. Ask her about keeping an all white interior clean, even if you have kids and pets; about the latest home accessories for 2023;—— and about getting started on a room makeover.