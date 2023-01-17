The 7 rules of buying vintage furniture online

You know what you like, and you know what works best in your space. Vintage and antique pieces add soul and depth to any room — and their imperfections are a part of that. At the end of the day, trusting your instincts might lead to a surprising win. Carter went with her gut on a pair of unmarked Lucite chairs, only to discover they were ultra-valuable “Daffodil” chairs by Erwine and Estelle Laverne from the ’60s. Besides, as Kirk points out, “when it comes to vintage and antique furniture, there’s really only one of it — so when it’s gone, it’s gone. Missing out on those special finds can be heartbreaking.”