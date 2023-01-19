The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home heating and cooling tips from an expert on HVAC systems

Perspective by
Staff writer
January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Larry Shoemaker is the owner of Deluxe Plumbing & Heating in Bethlehem, Pa., a home services company established in 1984 that works on HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. He is active in — and has served on the board of — the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association, and he serves as the director of education for his local chapter. Shoemaker can answer your questions about the pros and cons of mini-splits; the best energy-saving furnaces; how often you need to add Freon to a central air conditioning unit; how to light a gas water heater safely and more.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

