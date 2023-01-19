Larry Shoemaker is the owner of Deluxe Plumbing & Heating in Bethlehem, Pa., a home services company established in 1984 that works on HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. He is active in — and has served on the board of — the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association, and he serves as the director of education for his local chapter. Shoemaker can answer your questions about the pros and cons of mini-splits; the best energy-saving furnaces; how often you need to add Freon to a central air conditioning unit; how to light a gas water heater safely and more.