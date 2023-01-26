The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Everything you want to know about tile: An expert takes questions.

January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Julie Taury has spent two decades building a vast knowledge of the tile industry. She has held many positions, including showroom manager, consumer education expert and product designer. She is the chief innovation officer at Architessa, a woman-owned tile and stone company that has been around for more than 30 years. Taury is working remotely from Auckland, NZ, where she has white 4-by-12 inch subway tile installed from floor to ceiling on a wall in her kitchen. In her previous house, in Atlanta, she had a bathroom with Jerusalem Gold marble and a backsplash of gold and bronze matte chevron textured mosaic. She can answer all of your tile questions, including how to deal with dye lots, how to choose grout color, the pros and cons of unglazed tiles and how to work with glass tile.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

