Julie Taury has spent two decades building a vast knowledge of the tile industry. She has held many positions, including showroom manager, consumer education expert and product designer. She is the chief innovation officer at Architessa, a woman-owned tile and stone company that has been around for more than 30 years. Taury is working remotely from Auckland, NZ, where she has white 4-by-12 inch subway tile installed from floor to ceiling on a wall in her kitchen. In her previous house, in Atlanta, she had a bathroom with Jerusalem Gold marble and a backsplash of gold and bronze matte chevron textured mosaic. She can answer all of your tile questions, including how to deal with dye lots, how to choose grout color, the pros and cons of unglazed tiles and how to work with glass tile.