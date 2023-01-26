7 inexpensive (or free!) ways to create a more organized closet

1 Purge

Even the biggest closets get overstuffed at some point — clear out the excess before you do anything else. Ashley Coleman, founder and CEO of Done Neatly, says you should “perform an edit two times per year — before spring and summer and then again before fall and winter.” Ask the hard questions. Did you even wear that bodysuit last season? Do those pants still fit you? If the answer is no, it may be time to donate or sell those items.

One word of caution, though, from Jamie Hord, co-founder of New York City organizing business Horderly: She notes that even the best intentions to turn giveaways into cash can end with your clothes in a “sell pile” that never leaves your closet. If you think you could wind up in that scenario, she advises just donating.