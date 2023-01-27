How to do the laundry better, according to a TikTok cleaning queen

The 59-year-old, who lives in a small village in southern England, says her TikTok stardom was “a complete accident.” She joined only to follow her niece, but decided on a whim to post a video of her dog, Holly, reacting to fireworks. Then, a simple explainer she made about how to use a bay leaf took off. “I went from having eight people watching a video to having 60,000 watch it … and it just kind of rolled on slowly and inexorably from there,” she says.
She published the bay leaf video in autumn 2020, back when she was self-employed as a professional cleaner. This past September, she published her first book, “How to Clean Everything.” Russell says she never could’ve imagined winding up here. She insists she’s “absolutely rubbish” at social media — she still isn’t certain how to add captions to her videos — and chalks up her success to being “very, very lucky.”
Her nearly two decades of cleaning experience, though, surely have something to do with it. As does her low-pressure approach: “It’s laundry. It’s not the end of the world. If it all goes wrong, it really doesn’t matter.” (Even so, we still wanted her tips!)
Do hand wash items really have to be hand washed?
Russell says you can use the delicate cycle on your washing machine for hand-wash only clothes — as long as they’re not antique, valuable or extremely fragile — but don’t put them in the dryer. (She says you can also usually take them to the dry cleaner.)
If you do hand-wash items in a sink, she prescribes squeezing, never wringing them dry to avoid twisting them out of shape. “Once you squeeze lots of water out of them, lay them flat on a big towel, roll the towel up, and squeeze it to get as much water as you can out,” she says. “Then just hang them to dry.”
How much detergent should you use?
Russell almost always advises using less than the quantity recommended by your particular brand. This is “much better for your clothes, much better for your machine, much better for your skin,” she says, because any leftover detergent can linger in fibers — which can actually make your clothes dirtier over time.
Sometimes, she says, only washing with water — no detergent at all — is enough: “I don’t use detergent in probably 30 to 40 percent of my washes.”
While this might sound controversial, Russell explains that there’s a big difference between clothes that have simply been worn and clothes that are dirty. “You want your clothes to be pleasant and fresh,” she says. For items that have only been mildly worn, water should do the trick.
What’s the best way to pretreat stains?
Russell is a devotee of pre-treatment sprays, but she’s not loyal to a particular brand. “It’s not so much what’s in them,” she explains. “It’s the fact that you are giving whatever you are using to clean ... more time to do the cleaning.”
How to remove 7 common stains, according to Ann Russell
1/7
Another tip: Don’t be afraid to try washing a stained item again. “Quite often, things don’t come out the first time. They will come out eventually.”
Are fabric softener and dryer sheets necessary?
“I’m not a fan of fabric softener,” Russell says. “I do use it occasionally, but if you overuse it, after a while, your clothes … they feel heavy and greasy and floppy, and they smell,” because it builds up on fabric. It can also coat the inside of your washing machine, where “mold grows on it quite nicely.”
Dryer sheets aren’t as common in the United Kingdom, where Russell lives, as in the United States. Regardless, she considers them “more waste.”
What’s the best strategy for washing sweaters?
The average sweater can go in the machine, but always use a cool cycle — and it’s better to skip the dryer, Russell advises. For expensive or precious sweaters, handwashing in a sink of lukewarm water and a bit of detergent is generally safest: “Pop it in there, pat it down, leave it, just soak for 15 to 20 minutes.” Then squeeze out excess water and repeat the process without any detergent.
Russell recommends pulling sweaters to shape, then draping them over a rack instead of hanging them. (Drying flat is fine, too, though tougher in a smaller space.) “What I do is hang them over a rail from armpit to armpit, so it’s folded over,” she explains. “That way, if I get a line it’s there [across the chest], but I’m not distorting anything.”
Is washing on hot always more damaging?
It can be. “I have to confess that if I wasn’t trying to be mean on my energy bills, which in the U.K. are ridiculous, I have always liked to wash cotton and linen hot,” Russell says. Plus, washing on a high temperature is better for sanitizing fabric without the help of detergent.
However, this only applies to cotton and linen that have been pre-shrunk by the manufacturer. “Everything else should be washed cool,” Russell says. If you find that even your pre-shrunk cotton clothing is shrinking in the wash, she says tumble drying is usually the culprit.
Can you rescue items that have shrunk?
In short: Sometimes. Certain fabrics, such as silk and viscose, contract — meaning the space between fibers tightens — but they don’t actually shrink. “When you iron them or pull them out, they’ll come back,” Russell says. “True shrinkage is when the fibers themselves become shorter, and there’s not a lot you can do about that.”
Cotton that hasn’t been pre-shrunk is a common victim of true shrinkage. Wool and cashmere are others. “Once [they’re] shrunk, you’re pretty much done.”
Do you really need to separate whites and colors?
“Yes, yes, yes,” Russell emphasizes. “It’s all good until it isn’t.” If you want to keep your whites brilliant, she advises never washing them with anything that isn’t pure white — no exceptions.
She recommends washing lighter shades — like whites with small bits of color, ivories or tans — together with a color catcher sheet. “Generally speaking, the hotter you wash, the more likely dye is to be released,” she says, adding that a color catcher can also help you determine which items might be releasing dye.
Why do some clothes still smell after getting washed?
Russell explains that smells don’t always mean your clothes are dirty. Some dyes and fabric treatments have specific odors, she says. “I’ve noticed sometimes [wet] black jeans can smell really quite sour, but they are clean — and when they’re dry, they have no smell at all.”
Another common culprit? Letting your clothes sit wet in the washer for too long. Even after you wash them again, Russell explains, some of the bacteria can remain. “So of course, as soon as they get wet, they start to breed again and the smell will come back.” Her solution is simple — rewash and dry them until the odor recedes.
A smelly washing machine can make your clothes reek, too, which is why Russell advises leaving both the detergent drawer and machine door open to air out.
How should you brighten up dingy whites?
For whites that have grayed or yellowed, Russell uses oxygen bleach — which is gentler than chlorine bleach and usually considered color-safe — and warns that sometimes you have to use more than you’d expect. “People say they tried it and [it] didn’t work,” she says, but usually, “they’re not using enough.”
Her method? Add half a mug of oxygen bleach powder (such as OxyClean) to a bucket of hot water, add your whites and stir with a wooden spoon — then put something heavy on top of the clothes inside the bucket, like a plate, to keep everything submerged for 24 hours. Finally, wash everything in the machine twice, without detergent: “Usually, it comes out beautifully.”
Jandra Sutton is a freelance writer in Nashville who covers wellness, lifestyle and culture.
