If winter storms broke branches in your trees or shrubs, a warmish February day when rain is not in the forecast for at least 24 hours is a great time to tidy up. (Pruning just before a rain increases the chance of the tree becoming infected through those fresh wounds.) And while you have the clippers or pruning saw out, also take a look at other trees and shrubs that might need trimming for shape or fruit production. When branches are bare, it’s easier to identify ones that are crossed or diseased. But be careful if you have apple or pear trees, which tend to send up vertical water sprouts or suckers. Heavily pruning those now can cause the tree to send up even more. Clip off some of the spots, then remove more during the summer. Your local gardening store or your state’s extension service can give advice tailored to your area.