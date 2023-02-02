‘AphroChic’ authors talk about color, art and culture in the home

Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason are the authors of “AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home,” a new book celebrating color, art, culture and the idea of a haven in Black homes. The book takes you to the homes of 16 artists, entrepreneurs and creative types. The spaces have layered interiors that evoke stories of their families and culture. Hays and Mason run the media and design brand AphroChic and produce a lifestyle magazine and podcasts as well as products for Perigold and 1stDibs. Their Upstate New York haven is called the “AphroFarmhouse.”