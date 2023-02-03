How to reupholster furniture as a beginner

Now use your staple remover to loosen the staples securing the old fabric around the edge of the seat, then pluck them out with your pliers. When stripping the fabric, be careful to preserve the foam padding underneath so you can reuse it. (If the foam is worn down or crumbling, you’ll need to replace it. To avoid this, pay close attention while shopping for your secondhand chair. I recommend pressing your hand down repeatedly on the cushion, on all sides, in addition to sitting in the chair, to make sure the foam feels full and firm. Also keep in mind that if the fabric has an odor, the existing foam likely will, too, in which case you’ll want to replace it.)