Make a small room appear larger with these 7 visual tricks

Tiny room, tiny furniture? Not so fast. “If you have a small space and a small sofa, tiny table and bitty chair, it’ll look like a dollhouse,” says Kate Watson-Smyth, the British blogger behind Mad About the House and author of the forthcoming small-space design book “ Home: The Way We Live Now .”

Instead, be strategic. You might choose the largest mattress size your small boudoir will hold, but pick a soaring headboard to create the illusion of ceiling height, and forgo a footboard. Wall-mounted, bedside sconces will eliminate the need to cram in nightstands and lamps. “The scale becomes key,” says Watson-Smyth. “The more you stuff into a room, the more it’ll seem to close in on you.” In your petite living room, you might go for a full-length sofa, not a love seat, but be sure it has a low profile. The greater the distance between the top of the sofa and the ceiling, the taller and larger your room will feel.