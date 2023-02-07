Make a small room appear larger with these 7 visual tricks

Here’s how to make a small room look — and feel — bigger.
Paint the entire room the same color
The old rule about painting your ceiling white and your walls a different color doesn’t apply if your goal is to visually expand a room. “You want to create an envelope of space in a small room, so use the same color paint from your baseboards to the ceiling,” says D.C. interior designer Kīyonda Powell. “That takes away from the hard-defined plane that happens if you just paint a wall some bright color.”
Some pros favor using lighter paint colors, the better to mimic — or reflect — natural light. But other designers embrace dark and dramatic colors, theorizing that four walls (and a ceiling) of a deep shade such as navy can summon up “a sort of vastness in a space, where you don’t see a focal point and don’t know where the room’s boundaries are,” says Nguyen.
Hang oversize art
Take a cue from Broadway sets and visually extend your space with a wall mural (try Fine & Dandy Co. or Rebelwalls), an oversize landscape painting, or a big photograph of clouds or a seascape. “You’ll feel like you’re walking into the scene,” says Manhattan interior designer Kati Green Curtis.
Wallpaper, particularly “ground” prints, which depict interlocking flowers or Chinese-style toiles, can have a similarly expansive effect. “It can really blow things up,” says Curtis. Stick to patterns in one or two colors, since a rainbow-hued style could add visual clutter and make a space feel more enclosed.
Add reflective surfaces
Yes, you know that mirrors obviously make a space appear larger. (“It’s like doubling a room,” says Curtis.) But other reflective surfaces — high-gloss ceiling paint, lacquered furniture, shiny tile on a kitchen backsplash — have a similar effect, both casting light and creating the illusion of volume. Just be sure that there’s either natural or artificial light to give your shiny element something to reflect.
Draw the eye up
Vertical real estate is valuable in small rooms, not only for storage but to draw the eye upward. Curtains that are mounted near the ceiling and kitchen cabinets and built-in shelving that extend all the way up a wall create a feeling of expansiveness. “And even if your ceiling isn’t that high, a tall headboard or vertical stripes on the wall or the curtains brings things up,” says Curtis.
Choose the right scale — and right amount — of furniture
Tiny room, tiny furniture? Not so fast. “If you have a small space and a small sofa, tiny table and bitty chair, it’ll look like a dollhouse,” says Kate Watson-Smyth, the British blogger behind Mad About the House and author of the forthcoming small-space design book “Home: The Way We Live Now.”
Instead, be strategic. You might choose the largest mattress size your small boudoir will hold, but pick a soaring headboard to create the illusion of ceiling height, and forgo a footboard. Wall-mounted, bedside sconces will eliminate the need to cram in nightstands and lamps. “The scale becomes key,” says Watson-Smyth. “The more you stuff into a room, the more it’ll seem to close in on you.” In your petite living room, you might go for a full-length sofa, not a love seat, but be sure it has a low profile. The greater the distance between the top of the sofa and the ceiling, the taller and larger your room will feel.
Along the same lines, think leggy and light. A sofa with visible feet will slim down a space more than a skirted sectional. A glass-topped dining table or Lucite end table “creates air in the room and makes everything feel less cluttered,” says Powell.
Don’t shove all your furniture against the wall
In a room that is square-footage-challenged, it’s tempting to place all your furniture against the walls to maximize floor space. “But if you crunch everything up against the wall, it sends the message that there wasn’t enough space to move it forward,” says Watson-Smyth. Instead, feel free to “float” a piece or two, particularly a low-slung sofa or curvy chair. This adds vital air and breathing room to a space. Keep at least 18 inches between your floating piece and other furniture — the right amount of distance, says Curtis, to stop you from running into things and keep the room from appearing too cramped.
Keep sightlines open
Above all, don’t block the views in a small space, whether you’ve got big windows or not. You don’t want anything to stop your eye until it either hits a wall or sees some sunlight. If you have a great view, capitalize on it by forgoing window treatments or keeping them simple. “Blurring the line between outside and in can really expand your space,” says Lisa Tucker Cross, who teaches a course on tiny-house design at the Rhode Island School of Design. “You can even place a lot of plants near your windows so it feels as if your garden begins inside and simply extends.”
Jennifer Barger is a writer in D.C. who covers home and travel.
More from The Home You Own
The Home You Own is here to help you make sense of the home you live in.
DIYs you can actually do yourself: Don’t be intimidated by those home projects. Consider which renovations add the most value to your home (including the kitchen and bathroom), what you can actually get done in a weekend, and everything in between.
Your home + climate change: Whether you’re trying to prepare your home for an electric vehicle or want to start composting, we’re here to help you live more sustainably.
Plants and pets: Your furry friends and greenery add more life to your spaces. For your green thumb, find tips for saving money on houseplants and how to keep your plants alive longer. Pets can make a house a home, but stopping your cats from scratching the furniture isn’t always easy.
Keeping your home clean and organized: We breakdown the essential cleaning supplies you need, and point out the 11 germy spots that are often overlooked. Plus, hear hacks from professional organizers on maximizing counter space,
Maintaining your home: Necessary home maintenance can save your thousands in the long run. From gutter cleaning and preparing your fireplace for winter, to what to do if your basement floods.
Contact us: Looking to buy your first home? Do you have questions about home improvement or homeownership? We’re here to help with your next home project.