Turn your nonworking fireplace into something beautiful

Young filled a nonworking firebox with books in 2017, and the internet went crazy for it. West Elm invited him to style for it, and the fireplace full of books became “a whole thing on Pinterest,” he says.

Replicate his look by lining the bottom of the firebox with magazines to manage the soot-stained floor space, then stack your firebox with books of various sizes. “It can be a bit of a jigsaw as far as existing books you have or ones you may need,” Young says, but the result can act as a bookshelf. “There were many times I would reach in and pull out a book and read it,” he says. “It became almost like a library within itself.”