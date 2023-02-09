Bruce Case is the president and CEO of Case Architects & Remodelers, a full-service remodeling firm founded in 1961. The company also includes Fred Home Improvement, which focuses on smaller renovations and everyday home jobs. He has held various positions at the Bethesda, Md., based company since 1996. Ask Case about how to design a spa-like bathroom; whether all-white bathrooms are the best choice for resale; and the pros and cons of marble.