The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Want to refresh your bathroom? A remodeling expert is here to help.

Perspective by
Staff writer
February 9, 2023 at 10:28 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Bruce Case is the president and CEO of Case Architects & Remodelers, a full-service remodeling firm founded in 1961. The company also includes Fred Home Improvement, which focuses on smaller renovations and everyday home jobs. He has held various positions at the Bethesda, Md., based company since 1996. Ask Case about how to design a spa-like bathroom; whether all-white bathrooms are the best choice for resale; and the pros and cons of marble.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more on design and decluttering? Read some of our stories.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...