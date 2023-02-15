Get your garden in tune with the environment by going biodynamic

“It’s part methodology, part philosophy,” says Maggie Hyde, co-owner of Wisconsin’s Petal Back Farm, which incorporates biodynamic practices in growing its floral crops. “The biodynamic garden should be thought of as an organism. The idea is to create a diverse ecosystem, which creates resilience, and to give back more to the ecosystem than you take out.”
Proponents of the practice also highlight the benefits for the gardener. “The nutrient density of the food is increased, the flavors are typically enhanced and the shelf life of the crops will be longer,” says Joseph Brinkley, director of regenerative farming at the Bonterra Organic Estates vineyard in Hopland, Calif., which incorporates biodynamic practices.
This holistic approach is rooted in early-20th-century lectures by Rudolf Steiner, an esoteric spiritualist and philosopher probably best known for creating the Waldorf education model. In the United States, commercial farmers must be certified by the Demeter USA to label and sell products as biodynamic, but home gardeners don’t need any such certification to start using Steiner’s ideas.
Here are eight steps for transforming your garden into one embracing biodynamic practices and ideals, including a few helpful tips broadly celebrated by mindful gardeners.
Change your mind-set
“Being biodynamic is a lens you look through,” says Molly Chester, co-founder of biodynamic-certified Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, Calif. “First, you stop doing a lot of things. If your first instinct is to use chemicals to solve a problem, you’re going to pause that. If your first inclination is to take a pest out, pause that.” Instead, think of a problem — whether it’s insects, critters, disease or poor plant health — as an indicator of imbalance in the garden, then determine a way to naturally address what isn’t working. For example, a slug outbreak would be seen as an imbalance in the farm organism, rather than an issue requiring pesticides, so the gardener might introduce a natural predator, such as ducks, to deal with the issue.
Test your soil
The first step to cultivating a successful garden, biodynamic or otherwise, is testing the soil to understand its strengths and deficiencies. Hyde recommends searching the name of the county where you live along with the phrase “soil test” to find out where they are offered in your region. You will generally need to take several soil samples from your planting area and either ship them to or drop them off at a lab. Results usually include soil pH and the levels of key macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), as well as levels of secondary nutrients and micronutrients (such as calcium, magnesium, zinc and iron). “You’re looking to create balance, so you need to know what you’re working with,” Hyde says.
Feed the land
To increase nutrient levels in the soil and encourage growing, biodynamic farmers employ nine specially composed preparations known as BD 500 to 508. To start, there are six compost preparations laced with half a dozen medicinal herbs — yarrow, chamomile, stinging nettle, oak bark, dandelion and valerian — which rest in the compost for set periods of time before the compost is mixed into the topsoil. Once plants are growing, another three unique spray preparations are applied. Kits to make these preparations are available online from the Josephine Porter Institute for Applied Biodynamics and other vendors. If you are unable to obtain these preparations, use organic compost and plant foods instead. “But whatever you do, don’t get stopped by the idea that, ‘If I can’t do it perfectly, I’m not going to do it,’” Brinkley says. “Just start.”
Embrace seed diversity
Ideally, plant biodynamic seeds, which can be sourced at some nurseries and online through Demeter-certified biodynamic seed company Turtle Tree Seed and elsewhere. If that’s not possible, use organic seeds from a local vendor or an online retailer, such as Fedco Seeds or Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply. Hyde recommends first planning your garden around what you love to eat, but always keeping diversity in mind. If you enjoy salads, plant a few different types of leafy greens, several tomato varieties and a couple of different cucumbers. In any remaining space, plant an array of other fruits, vegetables and herbs.
Look to the heavens for guidance
“The idea is to be planting with the phases of the moon, the sun, the stars and the cosmos,” Hyde says. “That way you’re working within the rhythm of the earth.” Pick up a copy of Stella Natura’s annual biodynamic planting calendar, available at stellanatura.com, which details when to sow seeds, prune plants and harvest crops.
More cow horn
Filling a cow horn with cow manure and burying it before winter sets in creates next-level compost to fuel your garden in the spring. Retrieve it in spring, mix the fertilizer with water following a protocol designed by Demeter, then spray the mixture on the soil. If you don’t have access to a horn and manure, it’s okay to skip this step.
Entice pollinators and good bugs
Encourage pollinators to visit your garden by planting flowers. Some have the added benefit of gently deterring pests. Marigolds discourage whiteflies, thrips and hornworms when planted near tomatoes, while geraniums near cabbages help repel cabbageworms, corn earworms and Japanese beetles. Hyde recommends further protecting your garden by introducing beneficial bugs, such as ladybugs and green lacewings, which eat lots of pesky pests.
Rotate crops
You might be tempted to always put the same plants in the same part of the garden, especially if you get a bumper crop one year. Resist the temptation to be consistent, because every plant takes certain nutrients out of the soil, while returning others to the earth. Over time, this creates an imbalance that negatively affects growth and bountifulness, so always rotate where you put each crop. “This also helps keep disease and pest pressure down,” Hyde says.
Nevin Martell is a writer based in Silver Spring, Md. His website is nevinmartell.com. Find him on Instagram: @nevinmartell.