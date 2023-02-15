Get your garden in tune with the environment by going biodynamic

The first step to cultivating a successful garden, biodynamic or otherwise, is testing the soil to understand its strengths and deficiencies. Hyde recommends searching the name of the county where you live along with the phrase “soil test” to find out where they are offered in your region. You will generally need to take several soil samples from your planting area and either ship them to or drop them off at a lab. Results usually include soil pH and the levels of key macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), as well as levels of secondary nutrients and micronutrients (such as calcium, magnesium, zinc and iron). “You’re looking to create balance, so you need to know what you’re working with,” Hyde says.