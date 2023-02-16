The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Vern Yip on how to create a relaxing, rejuvenating home

February 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Vern Yip, who runs his own design company in Atlanta, became nationally known during his four seasons remaking homes on the original run of TLC’s “Trading Spaces.” He has been on HGTV shows, including “HGTV Design Star” and “Bang for Your Buck,” for more than 10 years. He also designs products, including fabrics, wallcoverings and sheets. He is working on his third book, which will be released next spring, and also on a new show to debut in the fall. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 24 and 25 at the Capital Remodel & Garden Show.

His vibrant style reflects his love of travel, something he wrote about in his 2019 book “Vern Yip’s Vacation at Home: Design Ideas for Creating Your Everyday Getaway.”

Ask Yip about the best ways to incorporate favorite trips in your home design, the key things to avoid when displaying travel treasures, how to make a bathroom feel like a spa, or anything related to home decorating.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

