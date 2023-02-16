Vern Yip on how to create a relaxing, rejuvenating home

Vern Yip, who runs his own design company in Atlanta, became nationally known during his four seasons remaking homes on the original run of TLC’s “Trading Spaces.” He has been on HGTV shows, including “HGTV Design Star” and “Bang for Your Buck,” for more than 10 years. He also designs products, including fabrics, wallcoverings and sheets. He is working on his third book, which will be released next spring, and also on a new show to debut in the fall. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 24 and 25 at the Capital Remodel & Garden Show.