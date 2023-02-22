How to build a gallery wall on a budget

There’s no rule that says you have to collect every single piece before you start installing your gallery wall. In fact, building it over time is a great strategy for spreading out the cost. In her old house, Benning spent four years putting together a gallery of vintage, antique and contemporary portraiture that hung in her stairwell. These days, she says she sets aside about $25 a month for her art collection.

To create your own gallery this way, experts recommend starting in the middle of the wall, either with a tight cluster of a few pieces or one large anchor piece, and building out from there. By radiating outward from a central focus, your collection will look purposeful and complete even though it’s a work in progress. If you decide to shift or switch things as it grows, the worst consequence will be a few holes in the wall — nothing that can’t be patched with spackling compound or wall filler.