Designer Annie Elliott chats about window treatments and more

Washington’s Annie Elliott trained as an art historian and worked at museums before turning to her real passion, interior design. She has had her own firm for 19 years, where she uses her hallmark mix of modern furnishings, antiques and art to create beautiful, comfortable homes. Elliott is active on TikTok, where she often posts on bargain shopping and design challenges, and has a long-standing blog called Bossy Color.

Clients frequently ask Elliott if they really need window treatments. Her first book, scheduled to come out this summer, has a whole chapter on windows. Ask her if she thinks custom treatments are worth the cost; whether plantation shutters work in every room; if valances and roller shades are old-fashioned; or whether natural woven shades are bad for allergy sufferers.