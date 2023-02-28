13 essential tools you need to get started as a gardener

Of course you want to protect your hands, but the type of gloves and how often you wear them are a matter of personal preference. “If you are like me, you have more than one type,” Neveln says. “Some are waterproof for working in wet soil. Some are more breathable work gloves for pruning and weeding, so my hands don’t get too hot.” Gloves can be as inexpensive as about $6 for a three-pack, depending on the type. Czajkowski uses nitrile gloves, which fit snugly without much bulk. A six-pack lasts her the entire gardening season. Kiers says she doesn’t wear gloves unless she’s working with something “pokey” (think thorns or a spiky cactus) or is in muddy conditions.