13 essential tools you need to get started as a gardener

Hand pruning shears
These are at the top of the list, says Haven Kiers, an avid home gardener and assistant professor of landscape architecture at University of California at Davis. You can use them to deadhead flowers, cut back grasses, trim broken twigs or harvest that perfect pepper. Look for sturdy shears with sharp blades. Try various models to find a pair that is comfortable for your hands. High-end brands may cost as much as $65, but they beat cheap ones that will dull or fall apart quickly. To maintain them, take them to a neighborhood hardware store for sharpening once a year.
Garden shovel
This is a must whether you’re digging holes for new plants, dividing plants when they get too big or removing dead plants. A garden shovel has the same long handle as a traditional shovel, but it is lightweight, with a smaller spade. Prices start at about $20. There are several types, and each is suited to a different task. A straight edge can help create defined borders, while a spearhead spade with a pointy tip can remove existing shrubs. Viveka Neveln, the digital garden editor for Better Homes & Gardens, says a round digging shovel is a great workhorse for those just starting to build their toolbox.
Hori-hori
The Swiss Army knife of garden tools, a hori-hori (or soil knife) does it all, says Eloise Czajkowski, a gardener in Denver. It has a straight edge and one that’s serrated, with a sharp notch to cut twine or open compost bags. Its point, which is notched with measurements, can replace a trowel for digging holes, allowing you to measure hole depth as you work. As with pruning shears, it’s worth investing in a nice one, which will cost about $35.
Garden sickle
Ornamental grasses should be cut back when dormant, giving new grass space to grow. A garden sickle makes quick work of this task, no power tools required. Simply grab the grass with one hand and hold the sickle in the other to slice through. Kiers says an inexpensive one (about $10) is fine, because you can just replace it when it dulls.
Hand rake
Instead of using a huge leaf rake or a blower that could destroy delicate plants, try a small hand rake ($10 and up). You actually need two hand rakes, Neveln says: a leaf rake with flexible tines for cleaning out leaves and debris caught in plants, and a garden rake with stiff tines to spread compost or soil.
Cart or wagon
Whether you’re hauling mulch, big bags of soil or planters, you’ll need something to help you move heavy things. You can opt for the traditional three-wheel wheelbarrow, but there are all sizes and models of carts designed for garden work, Neveln says. (This includes ones with two to four wheels and even some with all-terrain tires.) If possible, test-drive any cart you are considering. Load in a few items, and pull or push it around the store to see whether you like how it steers.
Kneeler
Being on your knees for hours can tax even the best joints or spine. A two-in-one garden kneeler is a thick, kneeling pad with supports on either side to help you get down and back up. It also flips over to become a cushioned seat. Look for a rust-resistant frame that locks into place to provide support as you stand up. Extra-thick foam that provides added cushioning is a plus. You should also check how much weight the seat can hold. A good one should support up to 250 pounds. Expect to pay $50 or more.
Hose
The easier it is to move water from one place to another, the better your chances of keeping plants alive. BHG has an online guide to garden hoses (which can run about $20 to $50) based on testing. Kiers also suggests attaching a watering wand (it looks like a large shower head) to your hose to reduce the water pressure, so you can gently drench plants. Have a watering can handy for hard-to-reach spots.
Folding hand saw
For shrub or tree branches that are too thick for pruning shears, an inexpensive hand saw ($10 to $20) will do the job. Look for models with blades that fold into the handle for safety.
Garden tub trug
These flexible tubs with handles are a go-to for hauling and storing. Toss in hand tools and supplies to take to the garden, or put trimmings and clippings into the tub to take to your compost bin or yard-waste bags. Most tubs are made of washable polyethylene, with prices starting around $13. In lieu of a tub, Kiers suggests an Ikea Frakta shopping bag (or something similar). She uses the 19-gallon plastic bag to tote tools, compost, garden weeds and more. And the cost is hard to beat: 99 cents.
Zip ties
A spool of plastic or Velcro zip ties can be used to secure growing plants to stakes, cages or trellises for support.
Sturdy pants
Kiers likes to wear thick cargo pants with reinforced knees and deep pockets while gardening. Czajkowski swears by her Duluth Trading gardening bib overalls (starting around $90) with ripstop fabric and plenty of pockets. The common denominator: pockets, for stashing a hori-hori, ties, gloves, markers or sunscreen.
Gloves
Of course you want to protect your hands, but the type of gloves and how often you wear them are a matter of personal preference. “If you are like me, you have more than one type,” Neveln says. “Some are waterproof for working in wet soil. Some are more breathable work gloves for pruning and weeding, so my hands don’t get too hot.” Gloves can be as inexpensive as about $6 for a three-pack, depending on the type. Czajkowski uses nitrile gloves, which fit snugly without much bulk. A six-pack lasts her the entire gardening season. Kiers says she doesn’t wear gloves unless she’s working with something “pokey” (think thorns or a spiky cactus) or is in muddy conditions.
More from The Home You Own
The Home You Own is here to help you make sense of the home you live in.
DIYs you can actually do yourself: Don’t be intimidated by those home projects. Consider which renovations add the most value to your home (including the kitchen and bathroom), what you can actually get done in a weekend, and everything in between.
Your home + climate change: Whether you’re trying to prepare your home for an electric vehicle or want to start composting, we’re here to help you live more sustainably.
Plants and pets: Your furry friends and greenery add more life to your spaces. For your green thumb, find tips for saving money on houseplants and how to keep your plants alive longer. Pets can make a house a home, but stopping your cats from scratching the furniture isn’t always easy.
Keeping your home clean and organized: We breakdown the essential cleaning supplies you need, and point out the 11 germy spots that are often overlooked. Plus, hear hacks from professional organizers on maximizing counter space,
Maintaining your home: Necessary home maintenance can save your thousands in the long run. From gutter cleaning and preparing your fireplace for winter, to what to do if your basement floods.
Contact us: Looking to buy your first home? Do you have questions about home improvement or homeownership? We’re here to help with your next home project.