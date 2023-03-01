Roof leaks can cause a ton of collateral damage to insulation, ceilings, walls and furnishings. The trick is to identify and fix problems before they lead to leaks — and to recognize ahead of time when you should schedule a roof replacement. Walk around your house with binoculars to check for moss, debris and shingles that are missing or curled. From a ladder, make sure flashing or rubber boots are intact around the chimney, skylights and vent pipes. And go into the attic to look for stains that point to leaks. Flashing problems often show up there first. If you find problems or aren’t comfortable getting on a ladder, call a roofing company and ask for an inspection, which is usually relatively inexpensive, especially if you don’t need a written report (often necessary when selling a house).