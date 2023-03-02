The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Pro tips on how to choose rugs and carpet for your home

By
March 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Sherrell Neal, named a Next Wave Designer by House Beautiful last year, opened her Houston-based Sherrell Design Studio in 2016. Her southern style, layered with rich textures and patterns, blends traditional and modern elements.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

She is a pro at choosing carpeting and area rugs, a topic that comes up frequently in questions from clients. Ask her about the most durable choice for kids and pets; how to measure and choose the best size for a floor covering; the secrets of layering; and how to find a natural fiber rug that doesn’t shed. She also will share her opinion on the hot topic of whether you should ask guests to remove their shoes when they come into your home.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below, or check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories here.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...