Viveka Neveln has been the digital garden editor at Better Homes & Gardens for four years, covering gardening, plants, landscaping, garden design, trends, pest control and more. An avid gardener for more than 30 years, she has degrees in horticulture and plant pathology and loves getting readers excited about the botanical world. Like many devoted gardeners, Neveln feels happiest when she has dirt under her nails. Ask her about garden clean-up chores, plant choices, pruning and the do’s and don’ts of mulching.