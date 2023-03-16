Caroline Utz, the associate editorial director for The Spruce and MyDomaine, is an expert on home trends, cleaning, organizing and design. She previously worked in the home editorial departments of Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Redbook magazines, covering topics including the latest decor trends and the best cleaning hacks. Utz says cleaning the oven in her small Brooklyn kitchen is one of her most dreaded household chores. Ask her about scouring tile in your bathroom, polishing faucets and shower heads or deep cleaning appliances.