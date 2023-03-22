5 colorful DIY projects you can tackle with one gallon of paint

3 Stencil on faux wallpaper

The application and semi-permanence of wallpaper is daunting to many homeowners. If that includes you, interior designer Isabel Ladd suggests emulating the look and feel of patterned paper with paint instead.

“What looks like wallpaper [can] actually be done with a gallon of paint and stencils,” says the founder of Isabel Ladd Interiors in Lexington, Ky. In rooms with odd dimensions, the method can work much better than traditional paper. “This was especially necessary in a bathroom [I designed] with quirky sized walls where everything was crooked,” Ladd says. “We had better command of the design using paint and a stencil than we would have papering the walls.”

You can find handmade stencils on Etsy or buy a set at your local craft store. Or, find a pattern that you love, print it out and cut your own stencil from blank stencil sheets. Use blue painter’s tape to hold the stencil in place, Ladd says, and start in the middle of the wall, then work your way out on either side to ensure symmetry and even spacing. Ladd also recommends investing in a stencil brush, “as they are flat and great for this application.”