Thrifting pros share tips and tricks for scoring the best stuff

Longtime thrifters Allison Engel and Reise Moore are the co-authors, along with Margaret Engel, of “ThriftStyle: The Ultimate Bargain Shopper’s Guide to Smart Fashion.” They have visited more than 400 thrift shops around the United States, and they know their way around yard sales, estate sales and auctions. Engel and Moore can answer questions about shopping for vintage home items as well as fashion thrifting. Ask them how much you should expect to pay for a set of fine china for eight; how to spot good artwork; whether it’s worth it buy something that needs reupholstering; and if some months are better than others for thrifting.