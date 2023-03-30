The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Struggling with paper clutter? Hoarders’ Matt Paxton is here to help.

By
March 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Matt Paxton is a downsizing and decluttering expert whose public television series “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” has twice been nominated for an Emmy. He has more than two decades of experience working with families struggling to settle estates and figure out what is worth keeping, including 13 seasons on A&E’s “Hoarders.” His 2022 book “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize and Move Forward with your Life” offers practical advice on making decisions on items stored in basements and attics. It’s tax season now, a time of struggling to find documents and receipts, when many people vow to do better for next year. Paxton can answer questions about storing personal finance papers, what original documents to keep permanently and what papers you should always shred.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

