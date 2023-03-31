If your fence looks grungy, scrub and hose it off, or use a power washer. Then consider applying a fresh coat of stain or paint, but only if it’s already painted (paint can peel and might need more maintenance than a stained or naturally weathered fence). If the fence is wobbly or leaning, check for rotted posts. You can replace the post, but that’s hard to do without taking down adjoining fence sections. Consider fortifying the existing post with an anchoring system such as the Fix-A-Fence repair bracket ($57.72 at Home Depot). It has an offset base, which in most cases should allow it to work even if the post is set into concrete. To install the anchor base, dig a hole 18 inches deep and 6 inches across parallel to the post and mix a 60-pound bag of concrete. Once the concrete sets, screw the top of the brace to the post.