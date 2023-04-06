The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Looking to give your home a spring refresh? We have advice.

Perspective by
Staff writer
April 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Emma Bazilian is a design writer, editor and content director at Frederic magazine and FSCO Media. A former editor at House Beautiful, she recently published her first book, “Charm School: The Schumacher Guide to Traditional Decorating for Today,” which is full of inspiration on how to use heritage decorating details such as slipcovers, bed hangings and ruffles. Bazilian loves decorating and has always embraced spring as a time to refresh her surroundings. When she was growing up, that meant changing her bedding to a floral pattern when the weather got warmer. These days, she brings in armloads of fresh flowers, some of which she keeps in a small vase on her desk. Ask her about the best ways to give your own surroundings a fresh look, whether it’s changing out pillow covers, tired rugs or slipcovers, or doing a guest room makeover.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paperclip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories about design here.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...