Emma Bazilian is a design writer, editor and content director at Frederic magazine and FSCO Media. A former editor at House Beautiful, she recently published her first book, “Charm School: The Schumacher Guide to Traditional Decorating for Today,” which is full of inspiration on how to use heritage decorating details such as slipcovers, bed hangings and ruffles. Bazilian loves decorating and has always embraced spring as a time to refresh her surroundings. When she was growing up, that meant changing her bedding to a floral pattern when the weather got warmer. These days, she brings in armloads of fresh flowers, some of which she keeps in a small vase on her desk. Ask her about the best ways to give your own surroundings a fresh look, whether it’s changing out pillow covers, tired rugs or slipcovers, or doing a guest room makeover.