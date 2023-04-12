Get motivated with our spring-cleaning bingo card

You’ve finally accepted that your neighbor will never take down the Christmas lights. You’ve broken out the mid-weight jacket that is comfortable approximately six-and-a-half days out of the entire year. You wore sandals to work and immediately thought, too soon.
That’s right. It’s spring, baby.
And that means it’s time for a good, old-fashioned spring cleaning. This isn’t like a regular cleaning. It’s a special cleaning, wherein you take the time to address those pesky items that always seem to drop off the to-do list, or make a legit effort on the chores you normally phone in. See how many tasks you can check off our bingo card. Let it be a motivator — and a reminder to have a little fun! (You can save this image as a JPEG or as a PDF to print it.)