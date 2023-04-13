What should you do for spring cleaning? Ask an expert your questions.

Spring makes people want to open windows to bring in light and fresh air. It also stirs up thoughts of cleaning. Carolyn Forte brings more than 40 years of experience as a consumer products expert to her role as executive director of the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Home Care and Cleaning Lab. Her job involves testing home appliances, cleaning items and other products, and she produces cleaning and home care advice for Good Housekeeping. The author of multiple books, Forte says her favorite spring-cleaning chore is washing windows: “It’s not that I like doing it so much, but I love the feeling I get looking through clean, spotless glass,” she says. Her least favorite task? Cleaning display cabinets full of china and crystal. She can offer advice on cleaning copper pots, removing hard water stains from glassware, getting outdoor furniture ready for the season, and more.