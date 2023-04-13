Laurel & Wolf

Cost: $150

Time to initial design: 7 days

Like Spacejoy, Laurel & Wolf offers three service tiers, the most basic of which is called “the classic curation service.” The fee included one-on-one time with a “rising star” designer over email, two draft ideas for my room, one round of revisions, and a final design with a shopping list and access to discounts from Laurel & Wolf’s retail partners.

After submitting a floor plan, photos of my current space, and my vision for the room, my designer, Vanessa, contacted me within a day. She asked additional questions, including how I would describe my personal style. Two days later, she sent the pair of draft mood boards, each with furniture, a rug, lighting and decor. I was impressed by her speed, as well as both concepts. While Laurel & Wolf didn’t include window treatments or specific paint colors like Spacejoy, Vanessa did recommend a general color palette.

I opted for board No. 1 because I was drawn to the mix of textures, including a woven accent chair and rattan bookcase. Still, the concept was delivered as a collage, rather than as a rendering of a complete room, making it difficult to imagine how the real-life result would look.

As I’d been with Spacejoy’s first attempt, I was concerned the couch and chair that Vanessa chose didn’t provide enough seating. So, she swapped the curvy sofa for a more traditional couch. When I mentioned I was still concerned about seating, she kindly added a second accent chair, even though my package only came with one round of edits.