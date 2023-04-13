I decided to enlist professional help, and without the budget for a traditional interior designer, the best solution seemed to be a virtual interior-design service. While these companies vary slightly, they all make roughly the same promise: to create a custom room design and shopping list through online communications, at a fraction of the cost of hiring an old-school interior decorator.
In the name of journalism, I thought it could be interesting to test out a few of these services — Spacejoy, Laurel & Wolf and Havenly — to see how they stacked up. All three agreed to let me share my experience and their designs in The Washington Post. (The Post covered the costs.)
I tasked each company with redesigning the living room in our Scottsdale, Ariz., condo, sharing the same general vision, inspiration images and photos of the current space with all of them. In the end, I wound up with three distinct ideas — and one clear winner.
Spacejoy
Cost: $269 (on sale from $499)
Time to initial design: 10 days
The most basic of Spacejoy’s three packages — called “Delight” — included working with a designer through the site’s messaging platform and the guarantee that I’d have my first design within 10 days. To get started, I took a “design quiz” that asked me to evaluate room and furniture images and pick the ones I liked best. Spacejoy also wanted to know my budget, preferred vendors and which current pieces I hoped to keep.
Within one day of submitting those details, my designer, Heather, messaged me to introduce herself. As promised, I had the initial renderings — complete with a couch, accent chair, several tables, window treatments, paint recommendations and more — within a week and a half. Heather sourced the biggest items from Crate & Barrel, one of my preferred vendors. I was pleased she’d paid attention to my requests, and her overall design closely matched my aesthetic. It was easy to imagine how the pieces would look in real life, since Spacejoy’s renderings have a 360-degree functionality that lets you view the room from all angles.
The Delight package included two rounds of revisions, so Heather and I went back and forth on some details. The couch she’d selected was upholstered in boucle, a fabric my fiance hates. And I was concerned the first layout didn’t offer enough seating. Heather’s solution: a sectional sofa, upholstered in a more typical woven fabric.
At the end of the process, I had five renderings with 3D modeling and a shopping list. I found Heather’s window-treatment and paint recommendations particularly helpful, and as another bonus, the Spacejoy website was easy to navigate.
Laurel & Wolf
Cost: $150
Time to initial design: 7 days
Like Spacejoy, Laurel & Wolf offers three service tiers, the most basic of which is called “the classic curation service.” The fee included one-on-one time with a “rising star” designer over email, two draft ideas for my room, one round of revisions, and a final design with a shopping list and access to discounts from Laurel & Wolf’s retail partners.
After submitting a floor plan, photos of my current space, and my vision for the room, my designer, Vanessa, contacted me within a day. She asked additional questions, including how I would describe my personal style. Two days later, she sent the pair of draft mood boards, each with furniture, a rug, lighting and decor. I was impressed by her speed, as well as both concepts. While Laurel & Wolf didn’t include window treatments or specific paint colors like Spacejoy, Vanessa did recommend a general color palette.
I opted for board No. 1 because I was drawn to the mix of textures, including a woven accent chair and rattan bookcase. Still, the concept was delivered as a collage, rather than as a rendering of a complete room, making it difficult to imagine how the real-life result would look.
As I’d been with Spacejoy’s first attempt, I was concerned the couch and chair that Vanessa chose didn’t provide enough seating. So, she swapped the curvy sofa for a more traditional couch. When I mentioned I was still concerned about seating, she kindly added a second accent chair, even though my package only came with one round of edits.
While I did love the final design, I found the Laurel & Wolf site tough to navigate and it was harder to feel excited about the result without realistic images. I also had to follow up about the shopping list. Once I requested it, Vanessa sent it quickly, explaining that some clients prefer to move forward with only the mood board. More disappointing, I had to press for information about the furniture discounts that were supposed to come with my package. Despite still being advertised on the Laurel & Wolf website, I was told they were no longer available.
Havenly
Cost: $119 (with a promo code)
Time to initial design: 22 days
Havenly is probably the best known virtual design service. Its “Mini” package costs as little as $75 with the site’s frequent sales, and its highest-end option (which includes in-person help) comes in at nearly $700. I opted for a middle-tier offering, called the “Online Full,” which was most comparable to the other services I bought. It generally goes for $199, but I scored a discount with a promo code.
Despite being the cheapest package I tried, it included the most, such as a video chat with my designer, three initial ideas, the final design concept, revisions until I was satisfied, and a personal ordering team to develop my shopping list.
At the start of the three-week process, I shared the usual items like photos and my vision. Havenly was the only company that also asked for a Pinterest board, which I thought was smart. Another plus: The online platform was incredibly easy to use.
From there, my designer, Elisa, sent over a floor plan and three idea boards showing rooms in varying styles and color palettes. We discussed my likes and dislikes about each one. After the call, she sent a message recapping our discussion, which reassured me that she understood what I wanted.
A few days later, she sent a design meant to incorporate my feedback, with furniture and decor selections. I was prompted to rate it. On a scale of one to four stars, I gave it a two. It was too busy for my taste and skewed too mid-century modern.
After three rounds of revisions, I felt like I’d reached my limit. Though I could’ve kept going, I was at that point having difficulty articulating the changes I wanted. So, I settled for a final product that I liked, but didn’t love. After I’d approved the design, Elisa promptly sent over the final images, floor plan and shopping list.
The verdict
I thought hiring a virtual designer would absolve me of having to do much work, which I quickly realized was naive. Between finding inspiration pictures, photographing my current space, drawing out my floor plan, keeping track of deliverables and communicating with the designers, it became clear that in many ways you’ll only garner as much from these services as you’re willing to put in.
However, all the designs I received far exceeded my own level of talent and expertise, and still saved me a lot of time. While Spacejoy was the most expensive option, I felt it was also the best. The designs and renderings were impressive, the platform was easy to use, and my designer was responsive. I’m already planning to use the company again.
Jamie Killin is a writer in Arizona who covers business, hospitality and lifestyle.
