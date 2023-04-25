Need a new garage door? Here are 6 things to consider.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Garage doors don’t generally get much attention — unless they stop working. But if your garage door is more than 10 years old and you haven’t kept up with annual maintenance, it’s worth inspecting it to ensure everything sounds and looks right. Does it open and close properly? Is it cracked or bowing? Do you hear metal grinding? Is there excessive shaking or rattling? Are there frayed cables, or are the rails pulling away from the wall? Any of these issues could be a red flag, says Luke Martin, chief operating officer of A1 Garage Door Service, a provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States.

A residential garage door specialist can determine if you need a repair or a replacement of the door and/or opener motor. A repair can be as simple as replacing a broken part, tightening a cable or adjusting the safety eye sensors. Replacement may be warranted for openers manufactured before 1993, when stronger safety regulations were implemented, if your door lacks safety eyes, or if parts for your opener no longer exist.

Advertisement

As with any major home repair or improvement, vet garage door companies by asking friends for referrals and checking online reviews and complaints. Or visit the International Door Association’s website. This industry trade group has a list of door dealers that you can search by Zip code.

Then start making calls. Tristan Tindall, co-owner of Precision Garage Door of Central Maryland, warns consumers to be on alert for scam artists or fly-by-night installers. When you call, does someone immediately answer the phone? And what do they say when they answer — “Name of Company Garage Door Company”? Or is it just “garage door repairs”? If it’s the latter, you may be reaching a lead-aggregator service that simply forwards queries to its list of paid clients. Also pay attention to the response to your inquiry. If it’s difficult to get someone out for a quote, it will likely be difficult to get them out to do a repair in a timely fashion.

Even if the door is fully functional, you may just be ready for a change. A street-facing one can compose up to half of your home’s facade, a hefty amount of real estate in terms of curb appeal. “There are so many new designs and features that some homeowners simply want to upgrade,” says Paul McManus, vice president of sales and business development for Haas Door, a garage door manufacturer in Wauseon, Ohio.

Advertisement

Should you decide that you need — or want — a new garage door, here are some factors to consider.

The materials Return to menu Most garage doors are made of galvanized steel. Aluminum (for areas with high salt content), full-view glass and wood also are available, but are two to three times more expensive. Doors typically have one to three layers. A one-layer door has steel on the outside backed with vinyl. A two-layer insulated door has steel and vinyl backing with a layer of polystyrene (foam blocks) in between. A three-layer door sandwiches polyurethane (expanding foam) insulation between two sheets of steel. “Not only is an all-steel insulated door stronger and more durable, but is more energy-efficient as it holds in warm or cool air,” says McManus. The more layers, the higher the cost. Some companies will send a door designer to meet with customers. Tindall’s company, for example, has a mobile showroom with 10 to 15 samples of doors, motors and materials so you can hear and touch the products.

The look Return to menu Garage doors come in an array of styles and colors (which can be either pre-painted or matched to your home). As long as your homeowner’s association doesn’t impose design restrictions, you can choose something modern or traditional, add a row of tinted glass or opt for a dramatic door color. “Our black door is the number two choice after white,” says McManus. And if you find the options overwhelming, many manufacturers offer an online design tool. For example, HaasCreate allows users to start with a basic mock-up then try different designs, colors and windows. There’s the option to upload a photo of your home or select one similar to yours. It also allows you to get a quote from a local dealer.

The motor Return to menu Your installer most likely will recommend a name-brand motor from LiftMaster or Genie, the two companies that own a majority of the market share. Unless you opt for a heavy custom door, a ½- to ¾-horsepower motor should be sufficient. You may have the option to choose between a chain or belt drive. Belt drives are quieter, require less maintenance and will likely cost only about $50 more, says Martin.

The features Return to menu Garage door systems offer several extras, including external keypads with cameras, integrated LED lighting or timers to close the door automatically after five or 10 minutes. A battery backup will let you operate the door during a power outage without having to manually pull the emergency cord. There are also smartphone apps that allow delivery services or others to access your garage with a one-time code, and laser lights to show you where to stop your car when driving in. Many of these features come on upgraded models, but only you can decide what’s worth the extra cost. For instance, battery backup can be advantageous to those who live in areas with frequent power outages. Those who want to work in their garage with the door closed may like the bright LED illumination.

The cost Return to menu Depending on features, an average two-car garage door — including installation — ranges from $2,500 to $5,500, plus the motor, which starts at about $500. Tindall says a “silencing package” with nylon hinges and rollers to keep the door from squeaking as it moves runs $400 to $500 and can be added either during installation or later. Carefully review both the bid and the warranty. Your installer should warranty labor and services; the manufacturer should cover parts. According to Martin, the biggest mistake consumers make is choosing price point over everything else. “Maybe spend a bit more, but get more for your dollar,” he says.

The maintenance Return to menu “A garage door is the largest moving part on your home and a good, insulated one should last 20 to 30 years,” says Tindall. Don’t underestimate the importance of yearly maintenance, which can prevent simple issues from becoming major problems. Martin, whose checklist covers 101 points, says an annual inspection should take up to an hour and cost no more than $150. Expect a technician to visually check the door and all its components (including rollers, hinges, tracks, springs and cables), determine whether the door is balanced correctly, clean and test the safety eye sensors and auto-reverse features, lubricate metal parts and replace torn or missing weather stripping.