The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Want to add curb appeal to your home? An expert takes your questions.

By
April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

The arrival of spring has many of us looking to refresh the exteriors of our homes — particularly the view from the street. Award-winning landscape architect Janice Parker heads her own firm in Greenwich, Conn. and creates beautiful outdoor spaces all over the world. She has designed Hudson Valley estates and New York City rooftop terraces, and her client list includes Mike Bloomberg, Betsey Johnson and Robert Redford. Ask her what elements make the front of a house look welcoming, how to choose shrubs that look good together, and how to plant container gardens that can stand up to hot weather.

Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage or TikTok’s Folding Lady, Sophie Liard — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories about home and design.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...