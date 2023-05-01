Near the end of May, you’re likely to notice a big drop-off in pollen, the majority of which comes from trees. That’s a signal that it’s time to clean the exterior of your house. Use a hose with a nozzle, not a pressure washer (the idea is to take off dirt, not paint). A soft-bristle brush with an extendible handle, such as the Extend-A-Flo auto wash scrub brush ($20.68 at Home Depot), whisks away spider eggs and minimizes the need for a ladder. The process makes a house look fresh and gives you an up-close look at other issues that might need attention. If you find a bare paint spot, for example, wait for the wood to dry, lightly sand to remove weathered wood fibers and touch up the paint. (Avoid sanding if the underlying paint might contain lead.) Shrubbery growing too close to walls is also a problem; the branches can nick paint and all the greenery keeps walls damp, inviting mildew and rot. Bring clippers while you clean so you can tidy up as you go.