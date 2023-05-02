How to finally get an organized garage

Giving your garage even a humble makeover is an onerous task, but staying focused on the end result can help you keep going. Particularly if it’s how you enter and exit your home, the state of your garage can leave a lasting impression on your mood, Sikora said. “What I hear a lot from clients is the stress they feel the moment the garage door opens.” When you clean up your act, she said, it can create a mental transformation for the better. “It really sets your tone and your mood.”