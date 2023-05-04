Are gray walls dead? Ask Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent your questions.

Gift Article Share

Celebrity interior design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent each run their own business, but the pair, who married in 2014, collaborate on plenty of things — most importantly raising their children Poppy and Oskar. Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks. ArrowRight Berkus, who started his own firm 25 years ago, was already an accomplished interior designer when he appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2002. His approachable style was a hit with audiences and he became an Oprah regular. Since then, Berkus has brought his philosophy of designing a home that reflects your personality to books, TV series, product designs and talk shows.

Jeremiah Brent founded his design firm in 2011 and has brought his creative California modern style to residential, commercial and hospitality design. His firm has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. He has participated in various partnerships and TV series and furnishings collaborations.

Berkus and Brent’s HGTV show “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” started its second season in February. In 2018, they introduced Nate + Jeremiah, a furniture line for retailer Living Spaces, combining the Berkus signature of historical references with Brent’s clean, modern style. They are here to talk about the death of gray walls, the new allure of beige and how much color you should add to your home.

