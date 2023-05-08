Living happily — and calmly — alongside 80 houseplants

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beach traffic on a Friday afternoon is its own certain kind of hell, but toss in a pre-tunnel crash and a 40-minute detour through local, light-heavy roads, and you'll know how I frazzled I felt when Tracey Hairston invited me into her family's home in Chesapeake, Va., for an interview.

The second I stepped through the doors, my traffic jitters and accompanying grumpy demeanor evaporated into the vaulted ceilings of her open-plan ranch home. The 2,913-square-foot space is as warm, welcoming, intentionally authentic and as vibrant as its owner, who greets me with a hug.

The fact I felt calmer is no accident, says Hairston. The interior design, fashion and plant blogger and military spouse has had to make eight locations in two states and Japan feel like home since she and Reggie, a retired Marine colonel, married 28 years ago. She blogs about her projects, vintage finds and all things fashion and flora at Mocha Girl Place and on Instagram.

“My style is led by the sense that I want you to be able to come in, take in the beautiful space, and just put your feet up, sit back and relax,” she says.

Hairston’s curated flow encourages visitors to linger, inquire and admire. The most powerful visual magnet is the first floor’s dual-sided fireplace, framed by alcoves leading to an equally vibrant gem: a 15-by-13.5-foot sunroom with 52 plants. “As soon as I saw this room, I knew this was our house,” she says.

Hairston has dreamed of a leafy room of her own with every move and challenging layout of base housing. “It’s difficult to move with plants,” she says. “I’ve given away more plants and clippings than I’ve ever owned. If I don’t have the space, or we’ve got to move, why not bless someone else with them?”

In 2017, while living in California on Reggie’s last assignment before retirement, the couple shopped for a permanent roost and settled on this deceptively simple white ranch house. Six years later, Hairston is still building a tranquil bohemian lair filled with what she loves: 80 houseplants (so far), color, texture, more plants, natural fibers, brass, fake plants, baskets and vintage finds.

We spent a couple hours chatting about her plants and how she lives with them. Here are edited excerpts from that conversation.

Q: This house is very you; how do you ensure Reggie, your husband, feels at home?

A: Didn’t you see that 75-inch TV hanging over the fireplace? I hate that big ol’ TV, but we have to compromise, right? That’s all him!

Q: I didn’t even notice it; I was too busy taking in the pampas grass on the hearth beneath it. You’ve camouflaged it well.

A: When we moved here, my husband really gave me free rein. As that military spouse, that officer spouse, I was the one always holding down the home front. I was the one taking my son to the barber, taking my kids to A, B, C, D, you name it. A lot of our dynamic is him saying, “This is your house,” and the other part is that we work well together. He’s a woodworker who loves to build as much as I like to come up with things for him to build. We’ve done projects together, including the table and shelves in the kitchen. He’s got a different pace than I do, and that can be challenging, because once I have an idea, I want to see it. It’s my vision, on his timetable. He really builds the bones of the home, and I bring it to life. He appreciates the fact that I want to take care of the house and make it distinctly ours.

Q: What advice do you have for first-time plant parents, especially those who got inspired during the “Plantdemic” when all things domestic took off?

A: Go slow! Get one plant at a time. I made the mistake of bringing in way too many plants during the pandemic. All these Facebook groups started popping up and everyone was sharing them for free! How could I resist? I had like 20 new plants all at once — and they all died. Start with an easy-care plant — a pothos or snake plant. If you can keep it alive for six months to a year, then get another one.

Q: Let’s get this out of the way: Fake plants or no?

A: There is this great debate, right? I’m not one of those plants snobs who thinks plants have to be alive to be giving life. There are some people who just can’t keep a plant alive. They’ve tried and it’s just not happening, or they have cats or kids or a dark room or allergies. But they love the thought of having greenery and that feeling of life in their home. As long as you don’t have your grandmothers’ fake plants that change color as soon as they hit any form of sunlight, then you’re good. There are so many options for beautiful faux greenery.

Q: Are any of your rooms live-plant free?

A: I don’t have any real plants in my bedroom, or any of the bedrooms. I get this (wiggles shoulders squeamishly), this feeling that there may be something creeping out of the leaves.”

Q: But you do have them in your bathrooms?

A: Yes, bathrooms are humid, and ours have windows. I can’t deny plants all that humidity, and my eyes aren’t closed when I’m in the bathroom so I don’t have to worry about being surprised by a bug.

Q: With 80 plants, you can’t avoid bugs entirely, though, right?

A: No, you need to be okay with a few bugs flying around. They happen. You just have to look out for infestations, swarms of them, often from overwatering, and tackle them right away.

Q: Where did this desire to care for plants take root?

A: I’m a caretaker. It’s what I do. I chose to be that person to stay home and take care of our kids and our home. I’ve always had these little side hustles here and there (selling jewelry, operating an online store for vintage finds). I’ve always wanted to create a space that’s happy to come home to.

Q: Do you move your plants around to accommodate your redesigns?

A: No! Once a plant is happy and thriving, I leave it there. Nature wins. I’ll move a couch. I’ll paint a ceiling, but the plants live where they are the happiest. If I want that look of greenery or life in a certain area, I could use a fake plant or get creative with wallpaper or fabric that has texture.

Q: How much time do you spend with your plants — do you have a schedule?

A: I am always walking around the house, touching my plants. The truth is that I am a lazy water-er, that’s why I check in daily. I’m a bottom water-er as much as possible. I’ll take a big container, fill it with water and put the plants in there to soak up what they need. My time with plants ebbs and flows with the seasons.

Q: You call yourself a plant whisperer and plant designer. What’s the difference between a plant expert, plant designer and plant collector?

A: I’m not an expert because I’m still learning and researching. Some plant collectors just have tons of plants, all gathered together, with no real design. That’s wonderful, but that’s not me. I love fashion. I love interior design. I’m intentional about how all the elements play off of one another. See how I have these rubber trees flanking this love seat, draping over it on each end to create a little nook? The leaves complement the peacock feather prints on the seat, and that plays off the peacock chair over there. It’s all telling a story.

Q: Tell me about the house you grew up in.

A: I am a product of the ’70s and ’80s. My mother was big on warm colors. There was a lot of browns, a lot of wood, a lot of wicker and lots of plants. I know that look has become fashionable again, but I don’t really follow the trends to an obsession. If you do, then you risk letting those trends dictate who you are as a person, because I believe that’s what your home is — a reflection of you. I want my home, like my mother’s, to be based on your how comfortably lived you want your life to be.

Q: But you love to switch things up! I’ve counted (on Instagram and your blog) at least three different paint jobs on one living room wall, and DIY projects on the regular. What’s that about?

A: I just finished redoing the dining room, so I may need to recover a bit. We’re used to moving every two to three years. When you stay in one spot for longer than that, you get a little antsy. Maybe that triggers me to always want to change up a space because I’m used to seeing a new location or new layout.

Q: Have a spot in mind for your next plant?

A: On my arm! I’ve been thinking about a tattoo, my first, with a vine that reaches from my hand and up to my elbow.

Amanda Long is a massage therapist and writer in Falls Church, Va.

