Finding space to come out, and live Sage Agee and their toddler, Otto, 2, hike in the surrounding acreage of land near the family's home in Oregon on April 14. (Moriah Ratner)

I live in a cotton candy pink house with a bright blue roof. The house sits on 10 acres, most of it untouched forest. A bobcat occasionally reveals itself to me when it knows there is enough distance between us. Every morning I drink my coffee outside; lately it’s been foggy, and my toddler touches the frost with their cold hands. My landlord wants to sell eventually, and I imagine what I could make of this place — somewhere for all the animals to go like a reclamation of the Ark, where every piece of dirt could grow something for us to pick and eat, how I could share this healing space with other trans people like me.

​​On these mornings especially, I remember what it took to get here: the small spaces I occupied that squeezed me but also kept me safe, how I had to outgrow the security and isolation of those walls to show up as my fullest self here, where the forest expands deeper than I can see and always welcomes me home.

My childhood home was a 1920s white house on Washington Street. A massive walnut tree shadowed it, painting silhouettes of itself on the front porch steps. From the beginning, there wasn’t room for me. I shared the upstairs with three siblings and three cousins, sleeping in the closet of my brother’s room. The ceilings slanted, and each night I would walk my hands down their curve until I found the floor and tucked myself against it.

One summer, my parents told me my mom was moving out, and my first thought was excitement. I didn’t know that meant divorce; my dad’s heartbreak was invisible to me then. I chose to live with my mom in her new apartment, where I would only have to share a room with one sibling. Her escape was a way for me to escape too.

I moved with my mom from house to house. Most of them were shared with boyfriends, fiances or new husbands. Some of them hid their abusive behavior, and some displayed it like a medal of honor. My mom receded into a hollow version of herself. It looked like safety to me, and I hid alongside her.

Luckily in every house we moved into, there was a closet where I could remove my mask. With my dolls, I would simulate queer relationships. All of my Polly Pockets had multiple partners and could change gender. I wrote stories of queerness in my journals as soon as I could write the words, keeping rough drafts tucked beneath storage boxes in spaces only I could touch. In these confidential boxes, I could envision my life as a boy.

Eventually, I spent more time with my dad, who was developing a new life of his own. I started going to a new school, and with my siblings grown and gone, there was a bedroom available just for me. My dad, in a departure from the evangelical conservatism I grew up with, accepted my queerness. I introduced him to my first girlfriend and started to feel a sense of freedom. Being out as a queer teenager however, meant unresolvable tension between my mom and I. I was no longer welcomed in her home, unless I was willing to squeeze myself back inside the neatly wrapped box she held for me.

The security I found at my dad’s house didn’t last long either, and at 17, I was forced to live in the baby blue Buick Park Avenue I had traded a family friend for a hundred hours of babysitting. My dreams of academia, a place I’d hoped I could be open about my identity for the first time, were swept away.

I spent the next few years living in cars and dark basement studio apartments, moving through relationships that I could continue to hide inside of. I started dating a rock climber, and together we lived in the parking lot of a climbing gym in Seattle. His obsession became my own; I lived vicariously through his expression of masculinity. When we were alone on the foam mattress in the back of my minivan, though, his masculinity and my presentation of femininity softened. I ached to display this authentic self, but every time I started to pry open the walls, I was met with transphobia in the climbing community and receded back to my safe zones.

Three years and one dog later, I moved back home to Oregon, to the exact same basement studio apartment I’d occupied as a 17-year-old, only now the rent had doubled and I was alone. The old house had been cheaply renovated into apartments, resulting in oddly shaped kitchens and a bathroom barely big enough for the awkward claw foot tub. The winter I moved in, a cluster of oyster mushrooms grew in the crack of the checkered bathroom floor. I couldn’t bring myself to cut it down, knowing how it felt to foster life in a place that wasn’t built to nurture you. Eventually, the spores coated the floor and walls and I had to prioritize my own breath.

In that same apartment, I started dating and living with the person who I would eventually have my baby with. Our relationship overfilled with a passion that overshadowed the insecurities that weakly tied us together. Our first shared home was a cargo van, and we spent a summer building storage under the bed and a table for the camp stove. During our first winter in the van, they questioned if we should move back home. Despite the delightful thought of warm toes at night, I worried that I couldn’t occupy a space bigger than the cool, metal walls of our van.

Later, from another studio apartment, the safety and familiarity of the small enclosure allowed me to experiment with my gender presentation. As I started to come out publicly as not cisgender (though my experience in transness continues to evolve), I wondered about medically transitioning. I wasn’t ready yet. As I was becoming comfortable presenting in a more androgynous body, I found out I was pregnant.

As a pregnant person, I had never been more misgendered. Because of my swelling body, I couldn’t bind my chest, and my baggy clothes that hid the shape of my hips no longer fit. My dependency on confined spaces to recede into myself was being challenged. My body was forcing me out of the boxes I had lived in for so long.

I started thinking about where I wanted to raise my child, and I kept thinking about space. I wanted them to grow up running around among cedar trees and families of deer. I wanted them to explore the infinite possibilities of their own reality. A family friend invited us to move into his pole barn that was converted into a small apartment out in the woods. It was on 100 acres, and I spent my pregnancy walking along game trails and grazing on blackberries. I began to see a new possibility for both me and my child. One that included chopped wood for winter and foraged food from native plants growing all around us.

That reality came true. Now my 2-year-old helps me stack wood and can build a fire better than most of my friends in the city. We spent all spring and summer eating huckleberries and fresh apples from right outside our door.

I’m never too far from the homes of my past. My office has the same slanted ceilings of my childhood bedroom inside my brother’s closet. Sometimes I press my palm against the drywall, as if to offer a hand on the back of my younger self. I think of that cold winter living in a van as I load my wood stove with seasoned cedar and warm my socks on top. I wouldn’t be living in this farmhouse if I hadn’t granted myself permission to seek out warmth, and later allowed that partner’s family to share their home with me. For me, seeking comfort was the first step to seeing the parts of myself that had been clouded by survival for so long.

Out here, tucked in a valley, I watch my joy reflected in my toddler as we see things for the first time together. I sip the sweet foam from my morning coffee, realizing that a future is possible for me, along with my best little friend and my growing community of trans people. Inhabiting small spaces kept me safe and allowed me to write my own narrative. Now, in the pink and blue farmhouse in the middle of the woods, I am free to live the life I dare to write.

Sage Agee is a writer living in rural Oregon.