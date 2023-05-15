Your garden’s birds and insects need water too. Here’s how to help.

Birds

Birds, who need water for bathing and drinking, are particularly drawn to the sight and sound of moving water. A splash, gurgle or drip — even just a silent rippling — will keep resident birds and attract thirsty new ones, so consider adding a fountain or pump to your birdbath. As an added bonus, the moving water won’t attract mosquitoes.

A solar, electric or battery-operated pump fountain in a 1- to 3-inch deep birdbath will accommodate most birds. These devices are relatively inexpensive, but they can be prone to clogging from bird and organic debris. Consider using a solar fountain pump that sits inside a mesh bag in a container below the fountain to prevent clogs.

Advertisement

Another option is a three-legged battery- or solar-operated water agitator that stands in the birdbath, with a hanging spinner to create ripples. These devices may not attract as many birds as the sound of a fountain, but they’re low maintenance.