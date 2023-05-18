10 ways to get a nicer home with just $20

Add pattern with fabric

To add a jolt of pattern to a relatively small surface area, such as an accent wall or the inside of a bookshelf, try fabric as a less expensive alternative to wallpaper.

Lifestyle blogger Amber Oliver used a floral print she found at JOANN Fabric and Crafts for a wall in her former home office. To attach the material, she sprayed Elmer’s Craftbond Spray Adhesive directly onto the wall, then had a friend help her carefully spread the fabric over it. In a few spots, Oliver added staples to keep edges in place, but she says one benefit of such a busy print is that it hides imperfections.