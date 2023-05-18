Page Turner of HGTV takes questions on the secrets of flipping

Gift Article Share

Page Turner, a real estate broker and investor for 20 years, is an entrepreneur and coach for people who want to renovate run-down homes. She starred in HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Nashville” with DeRon Jenkins. Then, after relocating to Los Angeles, she pitched a new show, “Fix My Flip,” where she helps house-flippers fix their failing renovation projects. The second season has just premiered.

Ask her about how to start your own flipping business, the biggest pitfalls of renovating a run-down property, why resilience is so important in this business and more.

Advertisement

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Check out some of our past discussions. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories about home and design here.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

GiftOutline Gift Article