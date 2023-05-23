The Home You Own Want to make your windows bigger? Here’s what it takes. Enlarging your windows or adding entirely new ones isn’t a simple job — but it can help your home value and your views (Video: Illustration by José L. Soto/The Washington Post; iStock)

The nature preserve that abuts my weekend cottage in Litchfield, Conn., stretches 110 acres. Its grasslands and dense hardwoods serve as a sanctuary for migratory songbirds. Yet I could see almost none of this vast landscape from inside the home when I bought it three years ago. That’s because the 600-square-foot house was built in 1920 — decades before the preserve existed — so none of its larger windows were oriented toward it. The dilemma fueled my first major renovation to the property: adding two large picture windows.

This wasn’t a simple window replacement. Contractors cut new openings in the walls of my living room and bedroom where no windows existed before, then framed and installed several-foot-long panes of glass.

The results have been gratifying — the large windows not only brought the outdoors in, they flooded the small layout with natural light. Their black trim and casings gave the cottage the modernist look I was after.

According to Steve Schappert, a real estate broker in the area, they also upped my property value: “No one likes staring at a brick wall,” he told me. “Anything you can do to bring in more natural light will appeal to buyers.”

If you’re considering adding bigger windows to your home — whether by enlarging existing openings or, like me, creating entirely new ones — here are a few things to consider.

Getting started

First, you’ll want to consult a licensed contractor to determine what’s possible inside your home, not to mention what’s allowed by local building codes.

Unlike simply replacing your windows with new versions of the same size, adding larger panes of glass will potentially require cutting into structural beams and walls. This is probably not a DIY project, but if you’re considering going that route, you should still consult a professional before you proceed.

“These can be complicated projects that can impact the strength and integrity of your home,” says Schappert, who spent 35 years as a home builder and renovator before starting his real estate business.

Rules vary from one jurisdiction to the next, but you may also need to get a building permit. That wasn’t required of me in Litchfield, though I did have to ensure that my new windows were made of impact-resistant glass and complied with other state codes.

Enlarging windows vs. cutting out new ones

Determining whether you should enlarge an existing window or add an entirely new one depends on personal preference and what’s structurally possible. (Given the myriad variables in a project like this, one option isn’t necessarily reliably cheaper than the other.)

Creating new windows — which contractors call “cut outs” — will require removing larger portions of wall. But both options involve cutting into the interior wall and removing insulation and studs. Outside, brick, vinyl or other exterior siding material gets cut away, too.

With a window enlargement, your contractor will cut into the surrounding frame of the existing opening. The header, sill or studs may need to be replaced to accommodate the new framing. Whether resizing an old window or creating a new one, doing so on a load-bearing wall will add another level of complexity: “If done improperly, it can compromise the structural integrity of the home,” says Schappert.

My project took about three days. I opted for cut outs because the wall in my living room that faces the nature preserve didn’t have any windows at all. The bedroom wall had a tiny one in the corner, which was removed so the new picture window could be centered.

I wanted the glass of each window to be large enough to make a design statement while still leaving enough room for the header — the beam that disperses the structural load above the window. While constructing the new framing, workers also had to add more support to hold up the weight of my roof.

Once the new windows were in place, the crew secured them against leaks on both the interior and exterior sides by adding window flash and sealant.

Size, style and location

You may think you want a huge expanse of glass on a particular wall, in a particular room, but consulting a professional could change your mind.

Before you get the saw out, says Erik Ajemian, an architect in New York and Virginia, consider what type of sun exposure the new window will get. “A north-facing window is one of the best ways to get an indirect, but brilliant glow,” he says. “It allows for a more subtle exposure to sunlight without the direct glare you get with south-facing windows which can overheat a room on warm days.”

While there’s generally no limit to how big a new window can be — as long as there are no structural constraints — Ajemian advises homeowners to keep scale in mind when settling on size: “It’s better to evaluate the relationship of the window with the overall architecture of the home,” he says, so that the window is not out of whack with the wall space. Also, pay close attention to the style of your home when choosing the new windows: “You want to stay true to the architectural integrity,” Ajemian says. “Whether it’s a bay window or an awning or anything custom, keeping the overall architecture in mind is the most reliable way to improve the look of the project.”

Maryland interior designer Lorna Gross encourages homeowners to focus on how they plan to use the space that’s getting the new window. For instance, picture windows like mine offer the most uninterrupted expanse of glass, but they don’t open — meaning they’re not the best choice for every spot in a home. “Picture windows will offer added sun exposure,” Gross says, “but when the weather gets warmer you may regret [them].”

What it costs

In the end, my new windows came out exactly as I had hoped, and the total cost for the project, including materials and labor, amounted to roughly $5,000. I had a 6-by-4-foot picture window installed in the bedroom and a 4-by-5-foot picture window put in the living room. The total price for just the windows was about $1,500.

However, costs can vary widely across the multitude of options on the market. My windows came from the Andersen 400 Series, which I chose because of the clean, contemporary look; their interior frames are made of pine. Vinyl-framed windows are generally the most economical, while frames made of wood or fiberglass will probably add to your bill. Inoperable picture windows are also typically less expensive than ones that open and close — and sliders are usually cheaper than casement windows, which push outward to open.

Given all these choices, when I was window shopping, I skipped online outlets in favor of visiting a dealer in person to learn as much as I could. It really helped to see the windows in real life before making my decision.

And that decision added an amenity I never considered when I purchased the property: views of ground-nesting birds such as bobolinks and colorful species like yellow warblers, all from the comfort of my cottage.

Troy McMullen is a journalist in New York covering real estate, architecture and design.