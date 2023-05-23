Does your HVAC system really need regular checkups?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every spring and fall, homeowners are inundated with ads for checks. These inspections (also called tune-ups or checkups) are touted as the best way at the start of the heating and cooling seasons to ensure your air conditioner or furnace is operating as it should. But what should an inspection include and, more important, is a semiannual check necessary or just a way for HVAC companies to earn some extra money?

HVAC professionals, including Tim Cropp, the general manager of CroppMetcalfe Services, a heating and cooling company in Fairfax, Va., say the service appointments can catch small problems before they become big problems and keep your system running well.

“New systems cost as much as $20,000, so why wouldn’t you spend $100 or so on a seasonal check to protect your investment?” Cropp says. “Think of it like a racecar. When tuned right, it operates at peak efficiency with maximum output, but if not maintained, it will break down. Our goal is to give the unit as long a life as we can.”

Advertisement

But Casey Callais, a home inspector in Austin with 25 years of experience in the construction industry, says that for the most part HVAC service contracts are a waste of time and money. New HVAC systems, especially air conditioners, are more efficient than models installed 10 years ago, Callais says, and they have fewer issues and require less maintenance.

“I hate to see people throw away money when they don’t have to,” he says. “When I do a home inspection after an HVAC ‘tune-up,’ often nothing more than a filter was changed. I find dust in the coils, condensation and mildew around the air handler, even melted insulation. Sure, moving parts age and wearing parts wear, but I argue that with new units, there’s no need to get an inspection until the five-year mark. Before that, there is nothing to tune up.”

The climate in your area could also factor into whether these contracts are a good investment for you, as extreme heat or cold can tax a system and checkups could help prevent an untimely breakdown. “Here it’s not a choice, but a necessity to have a working air conditioner,” says Lisa Sandoval, marketing coordinator for Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing in Phoenix. “No one wants a system failure during a 110-degree week.”

Advertisement

Callais says that homeowners can do most basic inspection/maintenance tasks themselves. The easiest — and most important — part is changing air filters on a regular basis. A dirty filter, which reduces air flow, does more damage than anything else. Most manufacturers suggest a filter change every 90 days, but you may have to do it more often if you live in a dusty climate or have shedding pets.

HVAC systems built in the last 10 years typically have digital displays for error codes. Ask your installer where to find that code. Typically, the codes and what they mean are listed inside the unit door or in the owner’s manual. If your system shuts down, for instance, you can note the code and its meaning. Sometimes the solution is as simple as changing the air filter and restarting the system.

Make sure to clear any foliage, debris or other obstructions at least two to three feet around outside units. If the unit is coated with dust or the cotton-like fluff from a cottonwood tree, gently wash it with a garden hose. It’s also important to check your outdoor unit for leaks (look for cracks or holes in hoses), dents or other damage that may have occurred during the winter. Inspect the outdoor air conditioner condenser fins, thin metal slats that run along the outside of your AC unit and move warm air away while it’s running. If 20 percent or more of the fins are bent, the unit is likely losing efficiency, and warrants a service call, says James Clark, an HVAC controls specialist with Technical Hot & Cold in Westland, Mich.

Advertisement

If you have a gas furnace and are comfortable removing the cover, look at the flame. “If it’s yellowing, that could indicate flame impingement or improper combustion. Then, it’s good to call a technician,” says Callais.

Ultimately, the decision on whether — or how often — to have your unit inspected is up to the homeowner. Experts say that even small tweaks to an air conditioner can increase efficiency by 10 to 15 percent. Skipping an inspection may mean higher utility bills. And on the heating side, a checkup could save your life. Clark says, “The most important aspect of a furnace check is to test for any carbon monoxide leaking into home.”

If you do decide to have an inspection, make sure to find out what services the technician will perform. Clark says a reputable company will explain what they will do, then show you a checklist with the results (in some cases including pictures of actual readings and issues).

Advertisement

A typical air conditioning inspection will check and test:

Thermostat

Electrical connections

Air filter

Blower assembly

Condenser motor and fan

Motors and bearings

Capacitors

Contactors and relays

Compressor voltage and amps

Condenser coils

Condensate drain

Compressor operation

Proper refrigerant

A typical furnace inspection will check and test:

Thermostat

Electrical connections and fuses

Heat strips or combustion (depending on electric or gas)

Outside vent/chimney exhaustion

Air filter

Burners and pilot assembly

Heat exchanger

Carbon monoxide levels near furnace and heat registers

Ignition and flame sensing device

Gas safeties, fan safeties and fan limits

Blower assembly

Condensate drainage

Blower belt

Motors and bearings

Capacitor

Manifold pressure

Gas leaks

Temperature rise (indicates how well the unit is performing)

A complete system cycle

Inspections typically cost from $59 to $129. Some companies divide the process into two parts. For example, Sandoval’s company conducts a basic inspection and then, if warranted, adds on a tune-up, which is a more comprehensive cleaning of the unit and its components.

While Clark is a proponent of annual HVAC inspections, he says they are only as good as the company you hire. “There are two breeds of heating and cooling companies — those who are in business to sell new equipment and maximize sales at any cost and those who are service oriented,” he says.

“Sales-oriented businesses charge three to four times the price of everyone else for repairs to encourage you to go with new equipment instead,” Clark says. “Essentially, every inspection is treated as a sales lead. Service-oriented companies recommend replacement as a last resort when the unit is unable to be fixed due to parts availability, or if it’s unsafe to operate.”

If during the first visit, the technician seems more interested in selling you a water heater than tuning up your air conditioner, you may want to find another service provider.

GiftOutline Gift Article