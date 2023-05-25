Stop trying to flush your secrets — and other advice from plumbers

Hair

In the land of bathroom drains, the biggest villain is hair. Once the strands get tangled into the drain, they trap soaps, shampoos and gels, building up into a clog. Your best bet is to prevent the hair from going down there in the first place with a drain protector that you can empty into the trash after each shower or bath.

If your drain is already clogged with hair, there are easy ways to try to fix it. You can get a tool called a “hair snake” — a long plastic device with barbs coming out of it — at just about any hardware store. Wind it down the drain and, when you pull it back up, it should bring gunky clumps along with it.

When customers tell Smedley they’ve got a slow-draining tub, he advises them to take the stopper off the drain, then check to see if there’s a knot of hair just beneath it. If the hair is visible, he tells them to stick a cotton swab into it and start twisting (he likens it to twirling a fork in spaghetti). It might take two or three swabs to get it all, but you’ll save yourself a visit from the plumber.

The bathroom sink is also vulnerable. When it comes to double vanities, says Smedley, “it’s usually the guy’s sink that gets plugged up with a whole bunch of sludge,” which he attributes to shaving cream and hair. The best way to avoid those clogs is to close the sink drain during a shave, then wipe up the refuse and throw it in the trash.