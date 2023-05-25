Stop trying to flush your secrets — and other advice from plumbers

Here are some of the most common situations that keep plumbers busy all day.
Your secrets
Just because you flush something down the toilet or toss it down the drain doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. In fact, it could very easily come back to haunt your plumbing — and you.
“We know more about people than they know about their own spouses and kids,” says Shary Moxley, owner of Shary’s Plumbing in Monrovia, Md. “Believe me, we’ve pulled stuff out that other people were not aware was in that house. … If it could be found, we find it.”
Among the items people often try unsuccessfully to flush: Q-tips, dental floss and tampons. Also: condoms, underwear and other contraband that those doing the flushing presumably hope will disappear into the deep blue forever.
Mitch Smedley, owner of Smedley Plumbing in Blue Springs, Mo., once got a call from a woman who returned home after a few days away and found the toilet in the primary bathroom clogged. Smedley went there to auger the pipes and found that flushed condoms and feminine products were to blame. When the customer asked what had caused the blockage, he told her. “And her husband starts backing out of the room very slowly,” says Smedley.
Moxley says her teams have uncovered marital infidelity “multiple times.” Most often, it’s because of evidence flushed down the toilet, but different-colored hair pulled from drains has also led to drama. “Everyone has their secrets,” says Moxley. “If you want to keep yours, don’t try to flush it down the toilet.”
Hair
In the land of bathroom drains, the biggest villain is hair. Once the strands get tangled into the drain, they trap soaps, shampoos and gels, building up into a clog. Your best bet is to prevent the hair from going down there in the first place with a drain protector that you can empty into the trash after each shower or bath.
If your drain is already clogged with hair, there are easy ways to try to fix it. You can get a tool called a “hair snake” — a long plastic device with barbs coming out of it — at just about any hardware store. Wind it down the drain and, when you pull it back up, it should bring gunky clumps along with it.
When customers tell Smedley they’ve got a slow-draining tub, he advises them to take the stopper off the drain, then check to see if there’s a knot of hair just beneath it. If the hair is visible, he tells them to stick a cotton swab into it and start twisting (he likens it to twirling a fork in spaghetti). It might take two or three swabs to get it all, but you’ll save yourself a visit from the plumber.
The bathroom sink is also vulnerable. When it comes to double vanities, says Smedley, “it’s usually the guy’s sink that gets plugged up with a whole bunch of sludge,” which he attributes to shaving cream and hair. The best way to avoid those clogs is to close the sink drain during a shave, then wipe up the refuse and throw it in the trash.
Drano (in excess)
Some DIY solutions, though, can be quite problematic. Chemical drain cleaners such as Drano can work as a short-term fix for getting rid of a clog, but, because they’re so corrosive, they might cause leaks in the joints of pipes, or other long-term damage. If you use one of these products and still need to call a plumber, be sure to warn them: The liquid could still be in the plumbing line and lead to chemical burns on a worker’s hands, arms or face.
Plumbers also advise against toilet tablets, with chlorine or bleach as their active ingredient. These tablets, which often turn your toilet water blue, clean the porcelain and get rid of stains. But the chemicals can erode your toilet’s rubber seal and other inner workings. Some toilet manufacturers even void warranties if you use in-tank toilet cleaners.
‘Flushable’ wipes
One concern has floated to the top of the tank for plumbers over the past few years: “flushable wipes.” Turns out, they’re not so flushable. “They don’t dissolve like toilet paper does,” says Doug Wyman, owner of Wyman Plumbing and Mechanical in Phoenix. “They get caught up in the drain going down to the main city sewer and they cause a lot of problems.” The issue is especially pronounced in septic systems and older pipes.
“We tell our customers not to use them,” he says. “And if you do enjoy using them, then I wouldn't put them in the toilet.” Dispose of them in a lidded trash can instead.
Most food
If your kitchen sink has a garbage disposal, you’re probably sending all kinds of food down the drain after each meal. But the name “garbage disposal” is deeply misleading, says Mizrahi. To ensure your disposal lasts, you should scrape leftover food into your actual garbage can or compost bin. He recommends a sink strainer to protect the drain from smaller pieces that come off dishes as you wash them. Really, he says, you should think of the disposal as a fail-safe for the stuff that accidentally gets down there, and not as a first resort.
And there are certain types of food you should try extra hard to keep out of the drain. Some of the biggest no-nos are fats, oils and grease; bones; stringy foods such as celery, onion skins, meats and anything else that can wrap around garbage disposal blades; and foods that expand, such as rice. Moxley says she doesn’t intentionally put anything in her own disposal other than juiced lemons, baking soda and vinegar to keep it fresh.
When food does wind up in your kitchen sink, plumbers advise running more water than you probably think you need. Try to introduce water into your disposal’s chamber before it fills with any waste, says Smedley, and “make sure that there’s copious amounts of water going down as you’re grinding the food.”
Deodorant caps, towels, toys — just close the lid!
According to plumbers, people knock all sorts of random stuff into the toilet by accident — then try to flush. “Probably the most common is the cap of a stick of deodorant,” says Smedley. “As gross as it may sound, glove up and do what you have to do. … Because if you’re wondering if it could flush, it’s about to get really expensive.”
You can prevent the whole fishing expedition by keeping the toilet lid closed. (As a bonus, this will also prevent germs from blasting into the rest of your bathroom.) If you’ve got young children, consider toddler-proofing the lid. Another perennial find? Small toys flushed by kids. “That happens quite often,” says Smedley.
