Want to build a treehouse? Here’s what to consider.

For most of the treehouse roofs he constructs, Drummond relies on overlapping wood boards supported by strong rafters. This sturdy building technique is designed to withstand falling branches and battering from the elements. If shingles are a part of the roof design, he says, remember that they weigh more than wood; take the additional poundage into account when designing the support system for the treehouse. Also, don’t build your roof around the tree, no matter how whimsical you think it looks. “Sealing the ceiling becomes impossible,” says Richter. “It will leak, there will be airflow around it, and insects will be crawling up and down the trunk.”