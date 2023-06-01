Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Cohen’s business Straighten Up helps clients maximize space and create stylish solutions for organizing challenges. In “The Folding Book: A Complete Guide to Creating Space and Getting Organized” she includes step-by-step photos and instructions on how to fold more than 100 items, including two-piece bathing suits and fitted sheets. There is detailed information on how to create your own organizing system and keep it going. Ask her how to pack away your holiday decorations in an orderly fashion, how to organize your clothes for travel, or how to fold your sweatpants.