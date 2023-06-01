The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Is your house a mess? An organizer to the stars takes your questions.

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Janelle Cohen is a professional home organizer and TV personality who helps people streamline and simplify their lives. She has created functional and beautiful living spaces for celebrities such as TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio and British life coach Jay Shetty.

Cohen’s business Straighten Up helps clients maximize space and create stylish solutions for organizing challenges. In “The Folding Book: A Complete Guide to Creating Space and Getting Organized” she includes step-by-step photos and instructions on how to fold more than 100 items, including two-piece bathing suits and fitted sheets. There is detailed information on how to create your own organizing system and keep it going. Ask her how to pack away your holiday decorations in an orderly fashion, how to organize your clothes for travel, or how to fold your sweatpants.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

