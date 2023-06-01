Letting weeds take over your yard isn’t just unsightly, it violates the law in some communities, and tall, dry weeds left to form seeds become a fire hazard. Plus, all those seeds get carried by birds and the wind, leading to more weeds.
To remove weeds permanently — if that’s even possible, given that weeds have adapted to growing without coddling — you can pull them out roots and all, burn them with a flame-throwing burner or spray them with an herbicide. For faster control without resorting to a burner or herbicide, mow or use a strong trimmer to cut the weeds close to the ground. Repeat as often as needed, or cover the mowed weeds with wood chips (often available from a local tree trimmer). Even better, cover the area with cardboard before you shovel on the chips, which will shade out the weed remnants and their seeds. Some hardy weeds may poke through, but you can pull them out relatively easily because the mulch layer keeps the soil damp.