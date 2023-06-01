Dining outdoors is great — until the mosquitoes attack. Lighting candles may help, but only if you are where the smoke drifts. Slathering yourself or your clothes with insect repellent gets around that issue, but the stuff stinks and who wants to wear pesticide to dinner? A better solution that’s almost foolproof: Set up a fan above or to the side of your outdoor dining table. Mosquitoes aren’t likely to try to fly through what to them must feel like a hurricane, so as long as you and your guests are bathed by the breeze, you should be safe. If you install a fan on the ceiling of a dining porch or other permanent location, make sure to get one rated for outdoor use.