How to corral all your cords

Recycle unneeded cords and chargers

The most effective way to reduce cord-clutter? Get rid of the cords. Pawlowski says many of her clients have a hard time parting with their old tech and all the accompanying cables. “People’s cord bins are often enormous,” she says.

She advises taking all of them out and trying to find a match for each one. If you can’t easily pair a cord or charger, toss it into a giveaway bag. If you really feel the need to hold onto it, coil it into a neat roll and label it clearly to indicate its use (such as “Charger for old iPhone”).

The cords you don’t choose to keep can be easily recycled and the copper inside them can be used to create new wiring for houses or device chargers, or included in circuit boards for new electronics, explains Ray Zielke, vice president of sales and marketing at Universal Recycling Technologies.

“For most of the metals that we recycle — steel, aluminum, copper — there’s no degradation to the properties of the metal if you recycle it one hundred times,” Zielke says.

Responsibly disposing of cords may be as simple as putting them into your regular recycling. “Most of the time you can recycle those in your household recycle bin with your cardboard and plastic,” Zielke says. If you’re not sure, check with your local recycling service to confirm.

Otherwise, you can take cords and other e-waste directly to a materials recovery facility or company that specializes in recycling electronics, such as Zielke’s. To learn more about e-waste options in your area, check the database Call2Recycle or the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. Best Buy also has an e-waste program that allows people to either recycle or trade in their old tech products.