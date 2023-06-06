6 things to know about shopping for wall-to-wall carpeting

Professional installation, provided by flooring retailers, includes removing old carpet, then stretching and tacking down the new carpet. Installers charge either by the square-foot or the room. There may be additional fees for moving furniture, putting in transition strips from the carpet to a wood floor or installation on steps.

You can ease the installation process by removing small objects from the room. “And I tell clients to take photos before the installation just in case you have to prove that something was damaged,” says Kelly Kuehn, an interior designer and Design Studio manager at Floor360 in Milwaukee. Be prepared to touch up any painted baseboards after installation, as they often get dinged during the process. If your current flooring is wood, you may need to shave down entry or closet doors so they open and close over the thicker carpet.