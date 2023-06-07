8 edible flowers that will dress up your garden — and your plate

These romantic perennials are easy to grow in containers or the ground, as long as they receive six or more hours of sunlight a day and are in well-drained soil. Prune them in the spring for the best blooms in the summer. The dried petals are often showcased in sweets, but Stern says they work just as well in savory dishes. “In Persian culture, they put rose petals on roasted chicken or rice dishes,” she says. “I like sprinkling them on savory yogurt dips, too.” Another option is to make rose-infused salt, a condiment favored by Cassie Winslow, author of “Floral Provisions,” who uses it for an unexpected flowery accent on french fries and the rims of margarita glasses.