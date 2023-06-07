How to declutter 8 tricky spots in the kitchen

If you keep them in a drawer, water bottles can be stored either vertically or horizontally with the right container. “We don’t want to just put them freely in a drawer because then they’ll slosh around,” says Teeple. “What you want to do is get drawer organizers — like some bins — that are narrow and deep so that they go the length of your drawer, but they don’t allow the water bottles to topple over when you’re closing the drawer. Another thing you can do is use water bottle organizers that allow you to lay your water bottle horizontally, kind of like a wine rack.”