Soils are the most overlooked, yet integral element of a successful garden. I often come across detailed advice about amending soils with bone meal and chicken manure and all else. While this may be useful for more experienced gardeners, simply knowing what kind of soil you have goes a long way toward a garden’s success.

Pick a spot where you want to plant, and, with a full-size shovel (not a trowel), dig up one scoop. From that scoop, take a handful and squeeze. If the soil is reddish-brown and stays clumped together, you probably have clay, which is dense and holds too much water. If it immediately falls apart after a squeeze, you probably have sand, often tan or grayish, which drains too easily. If the clump crumbles after a few seconds and is dark in color, you could have silty or loamy soil, which means it’s fairly healthy.